Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,366 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,751,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

