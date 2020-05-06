Ruff Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $2.87 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.46 or 0.02215145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00178642 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00065954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00039060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

