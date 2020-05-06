Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.65.

SYY stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. 251,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.14). SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

