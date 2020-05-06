Sandy Spring Bank Sells 7,935 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.17. 4,216,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

