Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.13, RTT News reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.57. 618,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.87. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

