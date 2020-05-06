Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Given $35.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.68) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Satsuma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 16 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,517. The stock has a market cap of $355.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,470.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

