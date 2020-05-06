SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $325.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $5.74 on Wednesday, reaching $288.77. 658,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 222.09 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $199.22 and a 1-year high of $317.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.81.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $436,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

