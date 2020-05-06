Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 14.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

