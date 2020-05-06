Scotiabank Cuts Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$13.00

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.

HRX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Laurentian cut their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heroux Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.19.

Shares of Heroux Devtek stock traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.00. 29,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,919. Heroux Devtek has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heroux Devtek will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heroux Devtek news, Director Martin Brassard purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.30 per share, with a total value of C$57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,465,477.30. Also, Director Gilles Labbé purchased 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at C$778,041. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,800.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

