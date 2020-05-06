Seele-N Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $51.92 million and $7.49 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.44 or 0.03578537 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00056433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001683 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro.

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

