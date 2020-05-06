Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Cut to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

SRTS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.22. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

