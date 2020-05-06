Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,642 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE V opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.85. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.