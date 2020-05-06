Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $532.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.30 and a 200-day moving average of $547.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

