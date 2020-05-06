Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €110.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIE. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €111.75 ($129.94).

Shares of SIE traded down €0.58 ($0.67) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €82.92 ($96.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,876 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of €77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €101.45. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

