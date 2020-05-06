Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 90,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,605. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.