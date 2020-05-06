Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter.

SIA stock opened at C$12.30 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $820.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 841.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIA shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Dino Chiesa purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,000.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

