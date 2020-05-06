SingularityNET Hits Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Ethfinex and Binance. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $542,152.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.22 or 0.02211558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00178981 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00065964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00039028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Kucoin, Tidex, Binance, DragonEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

