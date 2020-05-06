SmileDirectClub (SDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. SmileDirectClub has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.92.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

