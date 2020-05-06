SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) has been trending very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SoftBank Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. 3,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

