Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Saville Resoures (CVE:SRE) Stock Price

News stories about Saville Resoures (CVE:SRE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Saville Resoures earned a coverage optimism score of 1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

CVE:SRE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.03. 55,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,147. Saville Resoures has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Saville Resoures Company Profile

Saville Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the exploration and development of the niobium claim group in Quebec. It also holds 100% interest in the Bud mineral claims located in the Greenwood mining division of British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Covette nickel-copper-cobalt property consisting of 65 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,370 hectares located in the James Bay region in the province of Quebec.

