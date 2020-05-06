SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SNYFY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of SNYFY remained flat at $$18.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 61. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

