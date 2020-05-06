South State Corp Acquires 4,920 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. South State makes up approximately 1.1% of South State Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. South State Corp owned approximately 0.39% of South State worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in South State by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. 193,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23. South State Corp has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State Corp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

