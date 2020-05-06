South State Corp Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

South State Corp lifted its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,272,000 after buying an additional 6,319,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after buying an additional 4,923,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,112,000 after buying an additional 2,211,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after buying an additional 1,071,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,604,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 1st. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.