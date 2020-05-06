South State Corp Buys 1,016 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

South State Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 554.9% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,315,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after acquiring an additional 147,236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 406,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $180.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.49. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

