South State Corp Buys 4,610 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

South State Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,814. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

