South State Corp Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

South State Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,825,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

