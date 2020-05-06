South State Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

South State Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 97,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,364. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $109.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.