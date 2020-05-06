South State Corp Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

South State Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,208 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,237,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after purchasing an additional 545,225 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.