South State Corp Has $2.28 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

South State Corp lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $156.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,908. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

