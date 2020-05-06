South State Corp Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

South State Corp lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 9,640,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,626. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Compass Point began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

