South State Corp Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

South State Corp decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of South State Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

NYSE HON traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,823. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

