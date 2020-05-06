South State Corp Sells 10,680 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

South State Corp lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.4% of South State Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,223,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,759. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.