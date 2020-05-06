South State Corp Sells 11,035 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

South State Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,245,000 after buying an additional 76,853 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

FISV stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,916. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

