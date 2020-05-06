South State Corp Sells 3,046 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

South State Corp lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,563 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after buying an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after acquiring an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,963 shares of company stock worth $8,604,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

EA stock traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,080,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.