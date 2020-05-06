South State Corp Sells 5,099 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

South State Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

BMY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. 14,577,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,928,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.