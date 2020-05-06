South State Corp Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

South State Corp trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,241,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.