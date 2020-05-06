Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.13% from the company’s previous close.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $3.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

SFM traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,514,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

