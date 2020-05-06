Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,813 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Square were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 35.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,713,000 after buying an additional 470,148 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 64,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.2% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,832,000 after buying an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

