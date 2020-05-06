STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stake Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102,140 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.37% of STAAR Surgical worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

STAA opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.65.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $75,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $75,472.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,075.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.