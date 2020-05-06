Steem Dollars Market Capitalization Tops $5.60 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00010657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Poloniex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $15,969.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,296.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.99 or 0.02699842 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000376 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00627869 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,654,704 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

