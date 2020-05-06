Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

STXS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 261,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,530. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STXS. Cowen began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

