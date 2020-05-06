STRAKS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $15,519.59 and $33.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STRAKS has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,296.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.04 or 0.02259323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.99 or 0.02699842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00507970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00646767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00077295 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00024263 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00476527 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

