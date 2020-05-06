Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 51,823 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,823 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $223,480,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,756,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $57,035,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,083,000 after acquiring an additional 966,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.48. 3,005,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

