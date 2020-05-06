Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Facebook stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,412,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,818,724. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a market cap of $590.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

