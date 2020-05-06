SVB Leerink Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $622.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $604.00 to $622.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $20.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.50. 1,906,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $581.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $507.04 and its 200-day moving average is $406.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

