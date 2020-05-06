Swarm (SWM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $700,043.47

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Swarm has a market capitalization of $700,043.47 and approximately $6,641.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.02288101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00187635 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00068914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

