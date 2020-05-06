Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.