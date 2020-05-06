Taylor Wealth Management Partners Invests $1.01 Million in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.39% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMDX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 195,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $240,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 121,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $361.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. TransMedics Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.