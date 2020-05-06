Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 8,677 Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,143 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. CryoPort accounts for 2.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 0.72% of CryoPort worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

CryoPort stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 419,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. CryoPort Inc has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.10 million, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a current ratio of 18.86.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

