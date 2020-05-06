Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Tops $177.48 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $177.48 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00029260 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009345 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 709,614,504 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

